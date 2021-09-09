Seeing the maligned urban rat in a new light: Q&A with Michael Parsons

“Wild rats are as different to laboratory rats, as probably a wolf is to a Chihuahua. That’s not an embellished analogy … The biggest misconception, I think, is that we know something about these animals.” As a veteran rat scholar and researcher, Michael Parsons says we know shockingly little about urban rats. Despite around 24,000 published papers a year on lab rats, the urban rats many city dwellers regularly encounter are dramatically understudied. Parsons is an urban ecologist, has nearly 50 peer-reviewed scientific articles, 12 research grants, and is currently working on a book on his experience with rats. He is currently a visiting research scholar at Fordham University. Parsons says he’s excited by the urban rat’s research potential. With new studies alluding to rats’ emotional and intellectual complexity, Parsons makes the case that urban rats need to be studied in depth — not only for the sake of lab research, but to foster a healthier and cleaner urban relationship between humans and urban rats, one where the latter manage themselves better due to less human waste and food reaching them. Parsons spoke with Mongabay’s Jansen Baier by phone to discuss all things urban rats, including the many misconceptions about the lab and urban varieties, their negative portrayal in society, and potential solutions to the problems they pose. The following interview has been edited for length, clarity and style. Michael Parsons at his lab. Image by Charlie Hamilton James. Mongabay: Before talking about rats, could you just tell me who…This article was originally published on Mongabay

