Africa’s montane forests are more carbon-dense than even the Amazon

A new study promises to give Africa’s mountain forests a leg up in the eyes of climate scientists. They store nearly 150 metric tons of carbon dioxide per hectare, according to the authors. Hectare for hectare, that’s more than the Amazon Rainforest. The U.N.’s leading scientific body on climate change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), pegs the default value for these forests at 90 metric tons per hectare. That’s a serious underappreciation of their role in regulating the planet’s climate and could play in the future, the study indicates. “The results are surprising because the climate in the mountains would be expected to lead to low carbon forests,” lead author Aida Cuni-Sanchez, from the University of York, U.K., said in a statement. The analysis published in Nature looked at 225 plots of old-growth montane forests in 12 African nations, making it one of the most comprehensive surveys of its kind to date. The remoteness of many of these forests is one big reason why continent-wide studies are hard to find. Forest extent circa 2018. Image courtesy of Cuni-Sanchez et al. Nicolas Barbier at France’s Université de Montpellier, who wrote an accompanying commentary in Nature, called the study “remarkable” in its scope. However, Barbier noted that the area covered in the survey was 100,000 times smaller than the area covered by these forests in Africa: 16 million hectares (40 million acres). The authors collected measurements — trunk diameters and heights — of 72,336 individual trees. With this data, they were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

