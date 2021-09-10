After surge, Amazon deforestation slows for second straight month

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon declined for the second straight month according to data released today by the Brazilian government. Brazil’s national space research institute INPE detected 918 square kilometers of forest clearing during August 2021, down 32% from a year ago. That follows a 10% year-over-year decline in July. Year to date, INPE’s DETER deforestation alert system has registered 5,822 square kilometers of forest clearance. At this time last year, when deforestation hit a 12-year high, the tally stood at 6,099 square kilometers. Deforestation alert data between Jan 1 and Aug 31 according to INPE’s DETER system Month-to-month data from deforestation alert systems can be highly variable. For that reason, the official baseline for tracking deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon relies on a different system — called PRODES — that measures forest loss between August 1 and July 31 each year. Data from PRODES for the year ended July 31, 2021 is expected in late October or November. Nonetheless, the short-term deforestation alert system data can be useful for tracking intra-year trends in the Amazon. INPE’s DETER is a bellwether, but Imazon, a Brazilian NGO, operates its own system called SAD that acts as an independent check on what is reported by the government. Monthly deforestation alert data from INPE DETER and Imazon SAD. Typically DETER and SAD show a strong correlation, but there has been an unusual divergence over the past year, during which INPE has reported a downward trend in deforestation, while Imazon has registered a sharp…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay