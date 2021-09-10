COP26: Poorest countries fear not reaching UK for climate summit

From BBC
The world’s poorest countries say they are worried about getting to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.
Twenty are on the UK’s Covid red list – meaning hotel quarantine for arrivals.
They say the fortnight-long talks may involve being away for seven weeks as they will also have to isolate on return.
And they warn that flights from Pacific islands have virtually stopped and that some transit hubs are refusing non-residents.
The warning comes from the group made up of the world’s 46 poorest countries which are on the United Nations’ list of Least Developed Countries (LDC).
The 20 countries that are also on the UK’s foreign travel red list include Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Nepal.
The chairman of the LDC group, Bhutan’s Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi, said: “It’s our people who are hardest hit by this ever worsening crisis. They must be well represented in the climate talks.
“The world cannot risk unambitious and unfair decisions being taken at COP26, there is far too much at stake.”
This follows a coalition of 1,500 green groups calling for the summit to be delayed because of Covid arrangements.
But the UK government and the UN say they are planning to go ahead because the massive gathering is so important and they are working to keep it safe.
Bringing together 30,000 people from every country on the planet – regardless of whether they’ve got the disease under control or not – is a challenge.
