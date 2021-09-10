Deforestation sweeps national park in Brazil as land speculators advance

Deep in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, the emerald canopy of the Campos Amazonicôs National Park sprawls across nearly a million hectares of land. Within it, dense forest hugs stretches of savanna shrubs – a rare sight that has turned the park into a biologist’s treasure. Yet, along its edges, trees are being razed at a breakneck pace as invaders rush to claim swaths of it. The Campos Amazonicôs National Park is officially under strict federal protection, with all exploration and activity barred within its limits. The area was designated as a conservation unit in 2006, with the aim of shielding the savanna – or cerrado – enclave that lies nestled within it, which scientists believe holds crucial clues about how both ecosystems evolved over time. The park was also intended as a buffer from the deforestation radiating from the Trans-Amazonian Highway, which runs 4,260 kilometers (2,647 miles) from the coastal state of Paraíba to the southern edge of Amazonas. The park’s creation was meant to protect the region’s rich biodiversity and the rivers that snake through it from the destruction next door. “It’s an area that is really important for conservation,” said Fernanda Meirelles, co ordinator at Idesam, a Manaus-based nonprofit focused on conservation and sustainable development of the Amazon. “The diversity is really rich, there are species that are only found there.” The park stretches through Amazonas state and crosses into neighboring Rondônia and Mato Grosso, where cattle and soy fields are fast replacing rainforest. Most of it is nestled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

