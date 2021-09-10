‘On the map’: App shines light on 5,000 ‘invisible’ families in Brazil’s Cerrado

Thousands of families from traditional communities in Brazil have finally been granted visibility through a digital mapping platform that’s allowed them to demarcate their lands, according to a new report released at the global conservation congress being held this week in Marseille, France. The report, presented Sept. 9 at the IUCN World Conservation Congress, highlights the first results from the Tô No Mapa app, which shines a light on more than 5,000 families in 76 communities from 23 Brazilian states, whose territories amount to 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres) that, until now, have gone unrecognized on official government maps. “It looks like a small number but it shows a huge gap between the official data of the state agency and the first results of the mobile app,” Suzanne Scaglia, a technical adviser with the Brazilian civil society organization Institute for Society, People, and Nature (ISPN), one of the organizations behind the app, said in a phone interview from the congress in Marseille. Babassu coconut breakers are one of many traditional communities who have lived off the unique diversity and richness of the Brazilian savanna and whose livelihoods are increasingly threatened by agricultural conflicts. Image courtesy of Peter Caton/Institute for Society, People, and Nature (ISPN). The platform, launched in October 2020, also allows communities to list significant points of interest and conflict, according to the ISPN. In Brazil, there are dozens of different kinds of traditional peoples and communities recognized by law, but to differing degrees. While Indigenous peoples and Quilombola communities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

