Should tree plantations count toward reforestation goals? It’s complicated

It's as if a professional cleaner has been let loose in the rainforest. The whistles of birds and croaks of frogs have been vacuumed up, the messy understory cleared away. Where once chaotic tangles of vines and saplings wrestled over flecks of sunlight beneath a shady canopy, now trees of the same height stand tidy and organized in neatly spaced rows beneath the scorching sun. This was meant to be a reforestation project. But something has gone very wrong. Government agencies touted the Prey Lang reforestation project in central Cambodia as the country's first big venture into climate-focused restoration. Cambodia's Forestry Administration granted South Korean contractor Think Biotech a 34,000-hectare (84,000-acre) reforestation concession for the ostensible purpose of planting trees and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. But what's happened on the ground doesn't look much like a win against climate change. Community members and scientists say Think Biotech has cleared diverse rainforest and replanted it with a monoculture, or single species, of acacia. Customary landowners have been kicked off lands they no longer recognize. As one community member said at a community meeting in 2015, "It used to be dark, shady, and cool. Now the sun shines through and we feel the heat on our heads." The canopy of an acacia plantation. Community members and scientists say Think Biotech has cleared diverse rainforest in Prey Lang, Cambodia, and replanted it with a monoculture, or single species, of acacia. Image by Axel Fassio/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

