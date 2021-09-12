COP26: UK still lagging on climate policy, report says

From BBC
Britain is lagging way behind its schedule for cutting carbon emissions in the run-up to November’s climate summit in Glasgow, a report says.
Think tank the Green Alliance says current plans will deliver less than a quarter of the cuts needed to meet the UK’s 2030 climate goal.
Little progress has been made in areas such as farming (a 7% improvement), power (12%), and waste (15%), it warns.
The government said the UK is committed to meeting future climate commitments.
The UK has vowed to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 – a world-leading target.
Ministers promise that the coming Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) and net zero strategy – an over-arching plan to de-carbonise the whole economy – will deliver carbon-cutting policies in time for November’s summit, known as COP26.
But Caterina Brandmayr, from the Green Alliance, said: “This is a make-or-break moment for the government.
“COP26 will fail without the major emitters making genuine commitments in these final 50 days – and as president of COP, the UK has to lead the way to raise ambition globally.
“Unless the net-zero strategy and CSR meet the scale of the challenge and opportunity, the UK will be headed into Glasgow with little to show by way of progress on cutting its emissions in this crucial decade.”
Its report said over the past six months, transport has been the best performing government department.
It is now almost half way to