Climate change: World now sees twice as many days over 50C

Animation on More places are now reaching 50C Locations recording 50C sized by number of days 500 400 300 200 100 0 1980 2000 2020 Decade Average number of locations per year 1980s 220 locations 1990s 400 locations 2000s 560 locations 2010s 876 locations About the data About the data What do we mean by ‘location’?

A location refers to an individual area of the globe about 25 sq km.

Climate data is typically presented in gridded squares that make up a large area.

The grids