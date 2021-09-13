Lockdowns didn’t stop 2020 being deadliest year yet for earth defenders

Despite COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, 2020 set a new record for the deadliest year for land and environmental defenders, Global Witness said Sept. 13. It’s the second year in a row that the death toll reported by the advocacy group was the highest since it began tracking data in 2004. In all, the world saw at least 227 killings — a figure described as almost certainly an underestimate. “During the last decade we’ve seen a grim trend,” Seema Joshi, director of campaigns at Global Witness, said in a press conference. “As the climate crisis intensifies, violence against defenders of the Earth is also escalating.” The bulk of the killings took place in the Americas, where conflicts with Indigenous and other communities over land, crop production, and resource extraction are commonplace. Of the top 10 countries by number of deaths, seven were in Latin America. In Colombia, where 2016’s peace agreement between the government and rebel guerrillas created a power vacuum in areas known for drug routes and coca production, 65 defenders were murdered in 2020 — the highest total of any single country. According to Global Witness’s research, 17 of those killings were related to a government drive to coax rural farmers into moving from growing coca to other crops. The policy was a key element of the peace deal, but as trafficking groups and security forces clash over its implementation, Indigenous and other rural communities have been caught in the crossfire. Mexico saw the second-highest total, at 30 dead,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

