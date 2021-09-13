OECM concept may bring more inclusive approach to protecting biodiversity

Ever heard of “other effective area-based conservation measures” (OECM)? Snappily named, they are not. But convoluted acronyms aside, supporters of OECMs, a designation by global conservation authority the IUCN, are betting they will not only be a new element in the conservation toolkit, but more importantly an avenue to a more diverse and inclusive discussion on conservation. “OECMs represent a moment in time in conservation practice,” says Harry Jonas, co-chair of the specialist group on OECMs at the IUCN’s World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA). “Globally we are requesting and requiring states and others to be more diverse, more inclusive and more focused on conservation outcomes,” says Jonas, who is also a human rights lawyer and co-author of a recent commentary in Nature arguing in favor of OECMs. The phrase OECM first appeared in 2010 in the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). At that stage, these “other measures” weren’t really defined; they were more of a vague concept — a catchall statement for anything that didn’t meet the criteria for a protected area. It wasn’t until Jonas and his colleagues decided to dig into the term further that the concept started to develop some substance, and in 2018, the CBD released a decision defining OECMs. So, what exactly is an OECM? An OECM is an area that is geographically defined, has some form of management in place, and achieves sustained positive outcomes for biodiversity. The definition is very similar to the IUCN definition of a protected area (think: national parks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

