Project works with farmers to restore Brazilian pine forests

Araucaria trees have been growing since the Jurassic period, surviving across numerous geological eras and events like the split of the Gondwana supercontinent. But today’s Araucarias are not managing to withstand the hands of humans and their chainsaws. The tree also known as the Brazilian Pine has its habitat in the Mixed Ombrophilous Forest, one of the Atlantic Forest ecosystems that once covered large swaths of southern Brazil. But more than a century of unregulated logging has resulted in the Forest being reduced to small, dispersed fragments. In the Brazilian state of Paraná, where the trees are the state’s symbol and even lend their name to the capital city Curitiba (which in the Tupi-Guarani language means “pine forest”), only 0.8% of the original forest remains — a mere 60,000 hectares (150,000 acres) of the original 8 million (20 million acres) that once grew here. But today, many organizations are working against the deforestation status quo that has forced the Araucaria onto the endangered species list. One of the most inspiring is Araucária Connection, operating since 2018 in southern Paraná by the Society for Wildlife Research and Environmental Education (SPVS), which runs a project based on the conservation model that a well-conserved native forest can drive the local economy, bringing in financial benefits equal to farming. The project’s initial goal is to restore 335 hectares (827 acres) of Mixed Ombrophilous Forest and plant 250,000 native seedlings by May 2023. The seedlings are distributed to Conservation Units and Permanent Preservation Areas (PPAs)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay