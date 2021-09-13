Workshop empowers Brazil’s Xakriabá people to publish their own books

Chief Rodrigão will soon have a book written about his life. The story, which has been told, illustrated and printed, is in the final phase of production at the publishing house of the Xakriabá people, the largest Indigenous population in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. This comes as they near the end of a project called KMÃNÃÑ HÊSUKA (“Making Books” in the native Xakriabá tongue), which has five titles slated for release by the end of this year on topics ranging from manual work to ancestral traditions. Chief Manoel Gomes de Oliveira, also known as Rodrigão, was one of the Xakriabá people’s leading activists before his death in 2003. He created a council which unites leaders from each of the 32 villages in the Xakriabá territory, which comprises two Indigenous reserves in the São João das Missões municipality in northern Minas Gerais. The oldest Indigenous reserve, called Xakriabá Indigenous Land was only ratified in 1987, the same year in which their chief Rosalino was murdered by land grabbers. The establishment of the Xakriabá Indigenous Land was followed by a slew of initiatives, such as the pioneering Minas Gerais Indigenous School Creation Program, which was launched in 1997 and now has 34 schools inside the reserve, and other culturally-based projects that have led to the creation of an Indigenous radio station and a printed newspaper. Now, it’s time for books. “We have always wanted to work with books. It has been very good to learn about the publishing process, especially…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay