Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs shaped fortunes of snakes

Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid strike that wiped out the dinosaurs, according to a new study.
The impact caused devastation, with most animals and plants dying out.
But scientists say a handful of surviving snake species were able to thrive in a post-apocalyptic world by hiding underground and going long periods without food.
The resilient reptiles then spread out across the globe, evolving into the 3,000 or more species known today.
The dinosaurs famously died out when an asteroid hit the Earth 66 million years ago, triggering earthquakes, tsunamis and wildfires, followed by a decade of darkness when ash clouds blocked out the Sun.
An estimated 76% of plants and animals disappeared. But snakes, like some other mammals, birds, frogs and fishes, managed to cling on to life.
“In this environment of the collapse of food chains, snakes are able to survive and thrive, and they are able to colonise new continents and interact with their environment in new ways,” said lead researcher Dr Catherine Klein, who carried out the research at the University of Bath.
“It’s likely that without this asteroid impact, they wouldn’t be where they are today.”
At the time the asteroid slammed into Mexico, snakes were much like the ones we are familiar with today: legless with stretchy jaws for swallowing prey.
With food in short supply, their ability to manage without food for up to a year and