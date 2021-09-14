COP15 comment: Overlooked rice landscapes can boost biodiversity in Asia (commentary)

Rice landscapes are overlooked biodiversity hubs that bristle with life. Rice farming systems’ unique semi-aquatic nature mean that they offer habitats to numerous endangered species and provide many ecosystem services. However, prevalent farming practices means that rice often has one of the highest ecological footprints among agricultural commodities in Asia, exacerbating the biodiversity crisis. Due to the large area under rice cultivation and disproportionate share of agro-chemical inputs used to produce it in Asia, improving the environmental sustainability of rice landscapes would significantly benefit biological diversity conservation in the region and should be part of the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. In Kunming, China, at the 15th Conference of the Parties (CoP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), countries will convene at a critical juncture for planetary health to negotiate the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. None of the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets will be met by COP 15, with the Asia Pacific Region’s Living Planet Index declining by 45% in the last 50 years. To reverse these trends and achieve CBD’s vision of “living in harmony with nature by 2050,” mainstreaming biodiversity in agriculture must be a major component of the Post-2020 Framework. Agriculture is the largest driver of biodiversity loss. Unsustainable farming practices and agriculture-linked land conversion rapidly degrade and destroy our natural ecosystems. Among agri-food systems in urgent need of biodiversity mainstreaming, Asian countries can prioritize rice landscapes, one of the world’s largest sources of human-modified wetland habitats. Wetlands are at grave risk globally, with 35%…This article was originally published on Mongabay

