Green jobs: The new generation of workers making it work for them

From BBC
Shareclose
From running huge wind farms out at sea to making new devices to heat our homes, the UK is seeing a rise in interest in so-called green jobs.
What counts as a green job? The simplest answer is that it directly contributes to tackling climate change, although many think it should also cover roles that indirectly support that ambition.
Either way, the UK government wants to create more of them, going from 410,000 now to two million of these jobs by 2030, as part of its plans for an economy with zero fossil fuel emissions.
It’s not a plan without risks, but some areas will provide opportunities to many. Here are three jobs in sectors that are growing – and what it’s like to do them.
Gas boilers give out emissions that contribute to overheating the planet, and the International Energy Agency think tank says sales need to stop soon if the world is to meet its energy goals.
In Livingston, near Edinburgh, the Mitsubishi Electric factory is making one alternative: air-source heat pumps, which draw warmth from the air to heat your home and water, without releasing any carbon in the process.
Paul McGoogan, 27, started seven years ago on the production line, shaping the metal panels that house the units. He now runs the team.
He says that working in a rising industry doesn’t just bring the benefit of job security.
<div
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Congress May Soon Pass The Country’s Most Significant Climate Change Legislation Ever
-
Seaweed farming offers a boost for Sri Lanka’s ‘blue economy’ ambitions
-
Lockdowns didn’t stop 2020 being deadliest year yet for earth defenders
-
OECM concept may bring more inclusive approach to protecting biodiversity