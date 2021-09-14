Oil palms alone can be damaging; with other crops, the benefits abound

JAKARTA — Intercropping, the practice of growing two or more crops in close proximity, could be one of the keys to mitigating the impact of oil palm plantations on forests and biodiversity, new research suggests. The common views shared by oil palm farmers and companies is that the crop needs to be cultivated as a monoculture — row upon row of nothing but oil palms — in order to maximize yields. This is due to the belief that other species growing among the oil palms will compete for light and nutrients. But there’s actually no negative effect on oil palm yield from intercropping or livestock integration, according to Maja Slingerland from Wageningen University & Research, the Netherlands, who researches palm oil and cocoa production from agronomic and socioeconomic perspectives. Slingerland co-authored a recent research paper published by Tropenbos International, a Dutch consultancy focused on sustainable forestry, that looked at smallholder oil palm plantations in Uganda. It found no negative effects on the growth of oil palms or intercrops in the first four to five years of life of the plantations. Many smallholders in Indonesia and Malaysia, which together produce nearly 90% of the world’s palm oil, have adopted intercropping in young oil palm plantations. In Indonesia’s Central Kalimantan province, farmers grow banana and cassava in between oil palm trees on mineral soils; in Johor state, Malaysia, farmers plant pineapple on peat soils. A more formalized system of intercropping was developed by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board in 2009, called the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

