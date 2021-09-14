Win for Malaysian forest after government backs down on development plan

Activists in Malaysia are celebrating an unprecedented U-turn by the Selangor state government after it cancelled plans last week to develop the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve. The forest reserve is mostly peat swamp and a habitat for rare species such as the Malayan sun bear (Helarctos malayanus) and Selangor pygmy flying squirrel (Petaurillus kinlochii). Fifty-four percent of the forest was degazetted by the Selangor state government in May. The area, 536.7 hectares (1,326.2 acres) in total, was earmarked for a mixed development, with 494.7 hectares (1,222.4 acres) promised to private company Gabungan Indah Sdn. Bhd., which planned to develop much of the land into permanent housing. The degazettement caused an outcry from citizens and lawmakers alike as Selangor’s ruling party, the national opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan, had campaigned on a reforestation and conservation manifesto. The forest reserve, much of which the government had planned to develop into permanent housing area, is mostly peat swamp and a habitat for rare species such as the Malayan sun bear and Selangor pygmy flying squirrel. Image by Rosli Omar. The controversy has caused widespread criticism from within Pakatan Harapan as the Selangor state legislature had voted unanimously against the proposal to degazette the forest reserve last year, issuing a statement that urged Selangor’s Executive Council to protect and preserve forest reserves. However, the Executive Council, made up of the state’s chief minister (the equivalent of a governor) and some members of the legislature, chose to move ahead with the development plans. The public…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay