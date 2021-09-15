Canada election: Lytton fire puts village at centre of debate

From BBC
Shareclose
A summer of deadly heatwaves and wildfires has put climate change on the top of the agenda at Canada’s snap federal election. The village of Lytton in British Columbia has been used by candidates as a cautionary tale.
It took only minutes for Lytton to go up in flames.
It was the end of June, and the tiny community in British Columbia had been making headlines worldwide for recording Canada’s highest-ever temperature of 49.6C (121.3F).
Meriel Barber remembers it being “too hot for words”.
“I was getting up at four in the morning to do things outside because you couldn’t function in the middle of the day,” she said.
Other residents were also staying indoors in an effort to keep cool. The streets were quiet, even by Lytton’s standards.
Just 250 people lived in the village, while its surrounding indigenous reserves were home to over 1,000. The picturesque community is located about 260km (162 miles) north-east of Vancouver, and is the point where two rivers – the Thompson and the Fraser – meet.
Residents describe it as being a close-knit community that was steeped in indigenous history. It was a place, one said, where “everybody pretty much knows everybody”.
Ms Barber moved to the area about a decade ago, and felt instantly at home.
“I found a place with these people and was welcomed in many different ways,” she said. “I call them family.”
On the day of the fire on 30 June, Ms Barber remembers boiling temperatures and