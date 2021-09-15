Leveraging Nature-based Solutions for transformation: Reconnecting people and nature (commentary)

In the wake of COVID-19, transformative change away from the unsustainable status-quo to effectively address the roots of the climate and biodiversity crises is perhaps more urgent than ever. One proposed transformative pathway rapidly gaining in popularity is Nature-based Solutions. Nature-based Solutions (NbS) — defined by the IUCN as “actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural or modified ecosystems, that address societal challenges effectively and adaptively, simultaneously providing human well-being and biodiversity benefits” — have become ubiquitous in international environmental climate and biodiversity policy spaces over the last few years. The term has been featured in some of the most recent global environmental assessment reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, to the Global Commission on Adaptation. It was one of the key tracks of the 2019 UN Secretary General Climate Action Summit and was featured prominently at COP25. It is also featured in the post-2020 biodiversity framework zero draft in the lead up to the China-hosted Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP15 and will be a key action track for the UK-hosted UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP26. However, the growing momentum for NbS does not automatically translate to transformative change. In our perspective, we argue that NbS can only support transformation if we talk about the concept in ways that reflect, align with, and contribute to transformation. That’s not happening right now. NbS may hold the potential to support the kind of change that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay