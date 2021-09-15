Mangrove forests: Photography winners show beauty of ecosystems

From BBC
Musfiqur Rahman has been named overall winner of this year’s Mangrove Photography Awards, for his image of a wild honey gatherer subduing giant honeybees with smoke, in Bangladesh.
Run by the Mangrove Action Project, the competition – now in its seventh year – aims to show the relationships between wildlife, coastal communities and mangrove forests, as well as the fragility of these unique ecosystems, both above and below the waterline.
Rahman’s winning image, A Brave Livelihood, was selected from more than 1,300 entries from 65 countries.
“Indigenous Mowal honey gatherers, protected by Bonbibi, the forest goddess, must evade the dangers (Bengal tigers and saltwater crocodiles) lurking in the mangroves,” says Rahman.
“This ancient tradition and sustainable relationship between people and the mangrove forest takes place in the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, and also India.”
Mangroves are an important protection against climate change, with one acre (4,000 sq m) of mangrove forest absorbing nearly the same amount of carbon dioxide as an acre of Amazon rainforest.
The forests also protect coastlines from eroding as intense storms grow more frequent.
“Today, less than half the world’s original mangrove forest cover remains,” says competition judge Robert Irwin.
“It has never been more important to promote the conservation of these fragile ecosystems through inspiring photography.”
Here is a selection of winning images from six competition categories, with descriptions by the photographers.
