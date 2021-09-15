Pepé Le New: Meet the acrobatic spotted skunks of North America

The familiar striped skunk of North America (think of the cartoon Pepé Le Pew) has a lesser-known cousin: the spotted skunk. These polka-dotted relatives are smaller, about the size of a fat squirrel, and do impressive handstands to warn predators before they launch their stinky spray. And now, this skunk group has a few more members. Researchers analyzed spotted skunk (Spilogale spp.) DNA and found that rather than the four skunk species previously recognized by science, there are actually seven. Their findings are published in the journal Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution. A spotted skunk performing its signature handstand. Image by Jerry W. Dragoo courtesy of the Field Museum. Scientists used DNA from 203 skunk specimens, both modern species and those preserved in museum collections. “If we’re trying to tell the full story of skunk evolution we need as many samples as we can,” Ferguson says. “For example, we didn’t have any modern tissues from Central America or the Yucatan. We were able to use museum collections to fill those holes.” Skunks are notoriously difficult to study in the wild, partly because catching them is an easy way to get sprayed, and also because they are adept tree climbers who live in remote areas. For the researchers to get enough specimens to study differences in spotted skunk DNA, they used a method common in the days of the Wild West: wanted posters. Researchers put up wanted posters throughout Texas to encourage people to bring in skunk specimens. Image courtesy of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

