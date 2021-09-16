An environmental ‘catastrophe’ in Southern Africa lingers with few answers

What happens when an environmental catastrophe takes place in an isolated area at the periphery of the world’s attention? The last six weeks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola suggest the answer is: not very much. In early August, reports began to surface that the waters of the Tshikapa and Kasai rivers had turned a brownish-red. Dead fish were floating to the surface and washing up on riverbanks. Thousands of people fell ill with bouts of diarrhea after drinking the water, and local officials reported that hippos and other large animals were turning up dead. It was, in the words of researchers from the University of Kinshasa, an “unprecedented environmental and human disaster.” The university’s Congo Basin Water Resources Research Center (CRREBaC) said the pollution was likely caused by discharge from industrial diamond mines in Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul provinces in northern Angola, where provincial authorities reported similar signs of a spill, including mass fish deaths and discolored water. In a press conference on Sept. 2, the DRC’s minister of environment and sustainable development, Eve Bazaiba, said that at least 12 people had died and thousands more had been sickened. More than six weeks later, there are still few definitive answers for what caused the pollution, who is responsible, and what the long-term impacts for communities and ecosystems affected by it will be. Raphaël Tshimanga, a scientist with CRREBaC, says he’s baffled by the lack of international attention and slow regional response so far. “It’s actually a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

