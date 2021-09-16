Creation of three new northern white rhinos embryos may indicate hope for other rhino species

In early July, the ephemeral promise of a new life blinked into existence. Not in the usual way, but on a clear microscope slide in a sterile lab in Cremona, Italy, thousands of miles from the creature’s ancestral territory in sub-Saharan Africa. Shortly after, lab technicians plunged it into liquid nitrogen, freezing the creature’s development by rapidly bringing its temperature to −196° Celsius (-321° Fahrenheit). Though only a few cells in size, the embryo, one of three produced this spring, represents hope for the virtually extinct northern white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum cottoni). BioRescue — a consortium made up of Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Germany; Safari Park Dvůr Králové in the Czech Republic; the Kenya Wildlife Service; and Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya — announced the creation of the embryos in July, bringing the total northern white rhino embryos to 12. The announcement marks a major achievement for the subspecies, which has only two remaining members: a mother-daughter pair who are both incapable of carrying a calf. Notably, one of the embryos was created using genetic material from a male rhino named Angalifu, whose sperm was previously thought to be too low in quality to produce viable offspring, adding vital genetic diversity to the pool of embryos. All other embryos to date have been created with sperm from a northern white rhino bull named Suni. Some scientists believe that the innovations pioneered by BioRescue and other groups might offer hope not just for the northern white…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay