Jakarta court finds president, governor liable for city’s air pollution woes

JAKARTA — A court in Jakarta has found the Indonesian government, including President Joko Widodo, negligent in a citizen lawsuit filed against the poor air quality in the capital. In its landmark ruling handed down Sept. 16, the Central Jakarta District Court ruled the government was liable for the air pollution caused by millions of motor vehicles and by coal-fired power plants in the neighboring provinces of Banten and West Java. Jakarta is routinely ranked among the most polluted major cities in the world, with experts estimating that poor air quality causes 5.5 million cases of disease here each year, amounting to 6.8 trillion rupiah ($477 million) in health costs. Ayu Eza Tiara from the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta) and a member of the legal team representing the 32 citizen plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit back in July 2019, called the verdict a “landmark ruling” as it’s the first air pollution lawsuit in Indonesia. Named as respondents in the lawsuit were President Widodo and three of his ministers — home affairs, health, and environment — as well as the governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java. Saifuddin Zuhri, the presiding judge in the case, said the government had “violated the law” by failing to fulfill citizens’ rights to healthy air. He called on the government to take serious measures to improve air quality. Among the court-ordered measures is an update of the national air quality standard, which is much laxer than elsewhere in Asia or World Health Organization…This article was originally published on Mongabay

