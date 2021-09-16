Sir Clive Sinclair: Tireless inventor ahead of his time

From BBC
Sir Clive Sinclair, who has died aged 81, was one of Britain’s most prolific innovators.
Largely self-taught, he began inventing gadgets while he was still at school.
His ZX Spectrum computers brought affordable personal computing to the masses and sold in their millions across the world.
But his attempt to launch an electric vehicle was not successful, and caused him severe financial problems.
Clive Marles Sinclair was born on 30 July 1940 in Richmond, Surrey.
The young Clive was something of an introvert as a child, preferring the company of adults to that of his own age group.
He also developed a passion for creating gadgets, inspired by a character called The Inventor, on the BBC Children’s series, Toytown.
Sinclair made a communications system for his hideout in the woods and built miniature radios and amplifiers.
While doing his A-levels, he designed a circuit for a simple radio which he then commissioned a manufacturer to make up into DIY kits.
The kit was sold through magazines such as Practical Wireless, a publication for which he had already written a number of articles.
Over the following four years, he wrote books on how to construct various electronic devices including radio receivers and transistor circuits.
But while his books sold well, Sinclair was anxious to get back to inventing, and formed his own company, Sinclair Radionics, in 1961.
He produced a number of printed circuit boards and a miniature transistor radio but was