Antarctic: Exhibition recalls Ernest Shackleton’s final quest

It’s 100 years to the day since Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton set out on his final expedition.
Leaving London through Tower Bridge, and hailed by a large crowd, his intention was to map still uncharted coastal regions of the White Continent.
But he never managed it, dying of a heart attack before reaching the polar south at the island of South Georgia.
To mark Shackleton’s passing, the South Georgia Heritage Trust (SGHT) is mounting a special exhibition.
It tells the story of that final expedition, which continued without him, and includes some fascinating archive material recalling his death and burial at the British Overseas Territory.
You can see, for example, the banners that were walked in front of Shackleton’s coffin, and the wooden cross that was erected atop the memorial cairn built by his crewmen.
Some of the artefacts have not been seen publicly before, or at least haven’t been seen in their proper context. And some objects have been loaned from other museums.
For now, the exhibition is online only, but eventually the physical items will be moved to the museum at Grytviken on South Georgia, which attracts a lot of tourists who are drawn to the island’s spectacular scenery and wildlife.
Covid difficulties mean the artefacts won’t be in place for the 100th anniversary of the explorer’s