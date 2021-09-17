Earthshot Prize: Prince William’s environment finalists unveiled

From BBC
The 15 finalists of Prince William’s inaugural Earthshot Prize have been unveiled.
The prize was launched in October 2020 in order to search for inspiring and innovative solutions to problems facing the planet.
The finalists were selected by experts who were looking for projects that had a “significant positive impact” on people and the natural world.
Five winners, each receiving £1m, will be announced in a ceremony in October.
The prize was inspired by US President John F Kennedy’s “Moonshot” programme, which resulted in the US Apollo lunar launches and the first man setting foot on the Moon in 1969.
Prince William said: “Over half a century ago, President Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ programme united millions of people around the goal of reaching the Moon.
“Inspired by this, the EarthShot Prize aims to mobilise collective action around our unique ability to rise to the greatest challenges in human history,” he observed.
Speaking to the media ahead of the unveiling of the final 15 projects, Royal Foundation chief executive Jason Knauf said the prince was determined to use his position as a leading Royal to bring about positive change.
“The prince said ‘what am I going to do in the next decade that means I can look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit during a moment in history when it really mattered’,” Mr Knauf told reporters.
The overall winners will be