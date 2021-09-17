For sustainable global fisheries, watchdogs focus on onshore beneficial owners

JAKARTA — When the STS-50 was seized in Indonesian waters for illegal fishing in April 2018, it became the poster child for global efforts to reveal the true identity behind vessel ownership. The STS-50 had gone by other names in the past: Sea Breeze, Andrey Dolgov, STD No. 2, and Aida. Officially stateless, it had managed to evade authorities by flying eight different flags, including those of Sierra Leone, Togo, Cambodia, the South Korea, Japan, Micronesia, and Namibia. It was under one of those guises that it had previously been detained by Chinese authorities, only to get away. It was later seized again, in Mozambique, but slipped away from there, too. Flying under different flags is one of myriad practices that many distant-water fishing vessels, like the STS-50, use to obscure their true identity and to support their illegal activities at sea. Distant-water fishing vessels have also been known to do other tricks, such as painting over the boat’s name without reporting, or naming fake shareholders, to confuse law enforcement and avoid punishment. They catch economically valuable fish in unsustainable amounts and highly endangered marine species in other countries’ territorial waters or the unregulated high seas. In many cases, other crimes such as modern slavery also occur aboard these vessels. But observers say the current enforcement and regulatory approaches to fisheries crimes have largely targeted the at-sea activity. While that’s important, a growing number of groups say bringing justice to the true funders and beneficiaries of these shady vessels may…This article was originally published on Mongabay

