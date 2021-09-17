Researchers express alarm as Arctic multiyear sea ice hits record low

Early in July, Arctic sea ice seemed primed to set a new record at the annual minimum — the date in September when ice floating atop the ocean reaches its lowest extent. For weeks, the sea ice had been tracking in line with the past record low years of 2020 and 2012. But then as cool, cloudy weather came to dominate the Arctic in early August, ice loss stalled and the region managed to avoid a calamitous year for sea ice cover. In fact, as of September 16, extent was at its 12th lowest on record, tracking above the last six years, covering 4.724 million square kilometers (1.824 million square miles). “We’re looking at a reprieve this year,” says Mark Serreze, executive director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) However, looks can be deceiving. The volume and concentration of sea ice, as well as the presence of multiyear ice — that is, older ice often between two and four meters thick — tell a different and worrying story. The big news: multiyear ice is at a record low in 2021, and it is likely volume is down too, though that data has yet to be fully analyzed. The reason for the disparity between extent, volume and concentration: Although sea ice may be widely spread out, covering a vast surface area this September, that ice is unusually thin and fragmented. “The health of the ice cover is not good,” notes Serreze. A U.S. Geological service research team walks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

