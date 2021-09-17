Scientists look to chimps’ past to gauge their future under climate change

Peering back over the last 120,000 years, scientists have uncovered where chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) rode out past periods of global change, providing insights into how they might be affected by future climate change. The recent findings, published in the American Journal of Primatology, also show that several areas previously identified as important shelters for biodiversity throughout Earth’s glacial and interglacial past are actually much more extensive than prior research suggests. The authors say this carries important implications for great ape conservation strategies. “It may well be that some of these refugia deserve greater levels of protection than they currently receive,” said lead author Chris Barratt, a conservation biologist at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv). “To effectively conserve chimpanzees (and other species) over the centuries to come, it is essential to understand the past,” co-author Fiona Maisels, from the Wildlife Conservation Society, said in a statement. “Humans are changing the planet’s climate and its habitats ever more rapidly. Approaches such as those used in this study are vital for predicting how these changes will affect future wildlife abundance and distribution, and to ensure space and safety for a multitude of species.” Adult and baby chimpanzees photographed in Kibale National Park, Uganda. Image by Kevin Langergraber Big data To predict where chimpanzee habitat has persisted over tens of thousands of years, Barratt led a team of more than 80 researchers in compiling data from decades of field research on chimpanzee distribution across Africa. This included records from a variety…This article was originally published on Mongabay

