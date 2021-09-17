With coral cover halved, curbing climate change is only way to slow the loss

Scientific literature is rife with accounts of desolate reefs bereft of corals, drained of color and sea life. A meta-analysis published Sept. 17 shows that these are not isolated incidents — coral cover today is half of what it was 70 years ago. “Over the last several decades, I have watched these ancient complex coral reef ecosystems around the world literally collapse,” said John Bruno, a co-author of the study published in One Earth. “Our new study shows that we have paid a heavy price for that.” These oceanic forests, off tropical coasts, are home to about a quarter of all marine species. The number of species a habitat hosts depends on its size. Shrinking coral cover is linked to staggering losses: coral reefs support less than half the number of species they did less than a century ago. Damselfish on the coral reef in Komodo National Park in Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler. Reef fisheries have also suffered; fishers are working harder for the same amount of catch. “We all expected there to be declines in biodiversity and fisheries, but we didn’t expect them to be as big as they are,” said Tyler Eddy at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada and first author of the study. Eddy embarked on the project, which involved collating reef monitoring data from 87 countries, while at the University of British Columbia. Coral reefs are of outsize importance for small island developing states and coastal states like Belize. Charles Darwin described the Caribbean…This article was originally published on Mongabay

