Boris Johnson to call for climate action at UN assembly

From BBC
Shareclose
Boris Johnson will urge world leaders to take “concrete action” on climate change during meetings at the UN’s General Assembly in New York this week.
The PM will also visit the White House for the first time since Joe Biden became US President.
He is expected to push Mr Biden on the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the potential of reopening UK to US travel.
The visit comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.
With some 100 world leaders expected in New York at the UN General Assembly this week, Mr Johnson will seek to galvanise action during a series of high-level meetings.
Mr Johnson said he would push for action on coal, climate, cars and trees in particular.
Downing Street said he would focus on supporting developing nations to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis, as well as on adapting to its consequences.
Ahead of the visit, the PM said: “World leaders have a small window of time left to deliver on their climate commitments ahead of COP26.
“My message to those I meet this week will be clear: future generations will judge us based on what we achieve in the coming months.
“We need to continue to make a case for a sustainable recovery from coronavirus rooted in green growth. And we have a responsibility to ensure the benefits of that growth extend to all, no matter where they are