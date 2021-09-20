‘Conservation should be seen as what communities have always done’, says John Kamanga

Efforts to protect wildlife and landscapes have generally been shifting away from “fortress conservation” — where local people are excluded from the lands they’ve traditionally managed — toward more inclusive approaches. Among these latter approaches are community conservancies, which have been expanding around the world, but have especially gained traction in East Africa. According to John Kamanga, the founder and director of the South Rift Association of Land Owners (SORALO), community-based conservation initiatives in East Africa got a boost in the mid-1990s when Kenya Wildlife Service launched its “Parks beyond Parks” program, which allowed locals to start directly benefitting from wildlife tourism, and international donors started channeling more funds toward communities. Kamanga said these developments “really started the conversation around community conservation” before “the formal legal legislation came to support the movement.” Those legal frameworks would culminate in the Wildlife Act of 2016, which “legally recognizes community conservancies and the community conservation movement” in Kenya, according to Kamanga, who has been recognized for his efforts with accolades like the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa. John Kamanga. Photo credit: Johann du Toit: Over that 25-year timeframe, Kamanga said that local peoples’ interest in conservation has grown, while the international community has become more cognizant of the role communities play in protecting and managing wildlife and natural lands. Still, the resources allocated to community conservation have not reached a level commensurate with their impact, said the conservation leader. “I see a lot of imbalances in investment in conservation,” he told Mongabay.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

