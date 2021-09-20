Indigenous Land in the Brazilian Amazon is a brake on deforestation and may start generating carbon credits

“I believe that those who used to buy soursop juice will stop buying it,” says José Marcondes Puyanawa. “They will stop buying it because they have it in their own garden now.” Puyanawa lives in the Poyanawa Indigenous Land, located on the right bank of the Moa River, which runs through the Brazilian state of Acre in the western Amazon taking fish to tributary rivers and streams, contributing to food security in the two villages inside the reserve, Barão do Rio Branco and Ipiranga. Restoration of degraded areas, such as riparian forest that protects waters; farming and other agricultural activities, preferably in areas that have already been altered; and strengthening agroforestry gardens are on the rise among the Puyanawa. Organized action of community leaders, government institutions and NGOs has contributed to improving their land-use and sustainable exploitation of forest resources. Fish from the Moa River and its tributaries are also benefiting from the fruits of these efforts. “[We] will reforest the areas around the dams, recovering the riparian forest to protect the waters,” proposes the Territorial and Environmental Management Plan for the Poyanawa Indigenous Land. “We will use fruit species that fish can feed on, such as açaí and buriti palms, rubber and others.” A recent study by Embrapa found that these good practices have prevented deforestation and concluded that the Poyanawa Indigenous Land could generate profitable carbon credits. According to the study’s estimations, by 2025, an average of 6,400 tons of carbon dioxide emissions will have been prevented. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay