Rich nations must increase climate support funds, says Boris Johnson

From BBC
Boris Johnson has renewed his call for richer countries to increase financial support to poorer ones fighting the effects of climate change.
Speaking at a UN gathering in New York, the UK PM said he was “increasingly frustrated” at support offered to countries hit hard by global warming.
He added many richer economies had pledged “nowhere near enough”.
A longstanding promise to give $100bn (£73bn) a year to poorer countries has not yet been met.
Some 100 world leaders are meeting at the UN General Assembly this week, ahead of a key UN climate conference hosted in Glasgow next month.
Mr Johnson said “history will judge” countries who “lacked the courage to step up” once the Glasgow conference, called COP26, has finished.
As far back as 2009, the developed world agreed it would provide $100bn a year by 2020 to help poorer countries deal with the effects of climate change.
But the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently estimated that by 2019 the figure had reached just over $79bn.
Addressing other leaders at the UN climate meeting, Mr Johnson said the gap between what had been promised and what had been delivered “remains vast”.
“Too many major economies – some represented here today, some absent – are lagging too far behind,” he added.
On his way to New York, Mr Johnson had downplayed the chances of the $100bn
