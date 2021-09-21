Cloudy and cool: climate prospects from mid-latitude tree planting, study

Planting trees seems to be a simple solution to the climate crisis. As trees photosynthesize, they capture carbon dioxide and lower the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, cooling the planet. But in some places, planting trees darkens the Earth’s surface and could bring unintended warming. “When you wear a black T-shirt rather than a white T-shirt … that actually has a warming effect, right?” Sara Cerasoli, a Ph.D. candidate at Princeton University, told Mongabay. When viewed from above, forests are darker than many other landscapes such as grasslands, savannas, and areas covered in snow. In these places, planting trees can decrease what’s known as albedo — the amount of sunlight or radiation reflected from the Earth’s surface. With less sunlight reflected away and more absorbed, the surface and the atmosphere above it warm up. In wet tropical regions, reflecting the sun is not an issue, Cerasoli said, because the forests sequester a lot of carbon and the scales balance. But the opposite is true at high latitudes such as in the boreal regions. There, the reflection of the sun’s radiation from brighter surfaces has a significant cooling effect, and adding trees could increase climate change rather than mitigate it. But what effect do forests have on the places in between, in the mid-latitude regions such as the temperate forests of the eastern United States or southeast China? To answer this question, Cerasoli and colleagues used data from satellites and models of the atmosphere to examine the effects of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

