COP 26: How much is the developing world getting to fight climate change?

President Biden has promised to double the amount of money the United States is providing to help poorer countries deal with climate change.
His speech at the United Nations came a day after Boris Johnson said it was going to be ‘tough’ to meet climate finance goals in advance of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26), which takes place in Glasgow in November.
The developed world had pledged to provide $100bn (£720m) a year by 2020 to poorer countries, to help them cope with climate change, but this has still not been achieved.
It is going to be hard enough for rich countries to adjust to the need to remove fossil fuels and carbon from their own economies.
But it is going to be a lot more challenging in developing nations, where there is far less money to pay for new infrastructure and technology.
And there are an awful lot of people under threat.
So funding is needed for:
As long ago as 2009, the developed world agreed it would provide $100bn a year by 2020 to help poorer countries:
But, although official figures have not yet been