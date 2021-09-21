M25 protests: Protesters ‘may cause serious injury or death’

From BBC
Protesters who targeted the M25 five times in just over a week have been warned by police their tactics may cause “serious injury or death”.
Thirty eight people were arrested after climate activists held a further protest, police have confirmed.
Insulate Britain stopped traffic on both carriageways of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10, near Cobham in Surrey, just after 08:00 BST.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the protest was “unacceptable”.
Ch Insp Mike Hodder and Ch Supt Jerry Westerman from Surrey Police said protesters charging into motorway traffic were putting drivers at a “very high” risk of death, but the admitted police powers to charge them were “pretty limited”.
Members of the group walked on to the road in front of moving vehicles before being dragged away by police.
Insulate Britain, which is calling for government action on home insulation, said blue paint was poured on to the road during its latest protest.
Ch Insp Hodder said: “The risk of injury or death is very high when you’re messing around on a motorway which in some sections is four lanes of live traffic.
“Protesters standing on the hard shoulder and making an effort to get in to live traffic, anyone with a simple mind can understand that the result from that sort of action will be serious injury or death, and it could cause other motorists to react and have further accidents due to the consequences of those protesters making irrational decisions.
“We’re very worried about serious injury and death.”
