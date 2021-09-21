M25 protests: Protesters ‘may cause serious injury or death’

Ch Insp Hodder said: “The risk of injury or death is very high when you’re messing around on a motorway which in some sections is four lanes of live traffic.

“Protesters standing on the hard shoulder and making an effort to get in to live traffic, anyone with a simple mind can understand that the result from that sort of action will be serious injury or death, and it could cause other motorists to react and have further accidents due to the consequences of those protesters making irrational decisions.

"We're very worried about serious injury and death."