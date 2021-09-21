President Biden urges unity in first UN speech amid tensions with allies

From BBC
In his first address to the United Nations, US President Joe Biden has urged global cooperation through “a decisive decade for our world”.
His calls for unity come amid tensions with allies over the US’ Afghanistan withdrawal and a major diplomatic row with France over a submarine deal.
The US also announced it was doubling its climate finance pledge by 2024.
Reaffirming his support for democracy and diplomacy, Mr Biden said: “We must work together like never before.”
The 76th General Assembly in New York City takes place against the backdrop of a climate crisis and a once-in-a-century pandemic, both of which have sharpened global divides.
Mr Biden pushed for cooperation on these fronts, saying: “Whether we choose to fight for our shared future or not will reverberate for generations to come. Simply put, we stand, in my view, at an inflection point in history.”
Mr Biden on Tuesday stressed that the US is “not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs”.
The US, he said, “is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges, even if we have intense disagreements in other areas”.
The remark appeared to be a response to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who this weekend warned the US and China were headed for “a Cold War that would be different from the past one, and probably more dangerous and more difficult to manage”.
The president also touted the pullout from Afghanistan,
