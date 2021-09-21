The cat is back: Wild Amur tigers rebound in China, thanks to govt policies

There was a time when tiger expert Dale Miquelle wasn’t sure if there’d ever be a substantial population of Amur tigers (Panthera tigris altaica) in China again. In the 1990s, Miquelle and his colleagues estimated there to only be about eight of these big cats, also commonly referred to as Siberian tigers, left in northeastern China. But in the last eight years, change has come in leaps and bounds: recent camera trap footage reveals there are at least 55 Amur tigers living in forests in northeastern China. “Persistent efforts to protect tigers have paid off,” Miquelle, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Russia, told Mongabay in an email. “Change has not come quickly, but there has been slow, steady progress, and we see there are great opportunities for even more recovery.” According to a recent study in Biological Conservation, of which Miquelle is a co-author, camera trap footage taken between 2013 and 2018 identified 55 Amur tigers in four forested landscapes in northeastern China: Laoyeling, Zhang-Guangcailing, Wandashan, and the Lesser Khinghan Mountains. The scientists also genetically analyzed tiger scat, urine and hair to identify 30 tigers in the region. However, only Laoyeling is believed to support a breeding population, the paper suggests. The reason for the tigers’ sudden appearance in northeast China is due, in a large part, to a Chinese national policy called the Natural Forest Protection Project (NFPP), Miquelle said. “By stopping [the] harvest[ing] of trees in many parts of China, they essentially made whole villages whose…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay