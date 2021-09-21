Why is there a CO2 shortage and how will it hit food supplies?

From BBC
The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) the UK produces has halved – prompting warnings of supermarket shortages.
That’s because food and drink firms use CO2 in hundreds of products, from fizzy drinks to bagged salads.
It is used:
The CO2 issue is “escalating quickly” and causing a “big supply issue”, one supermarket executive told the BBC.
“The big meat suppliers are saying they have two to three days’ supply and are now having to prioritise how they use what they have,” he said.
Ranjit Singh Boparan – owner of the Bernard Matthews poultry brand and 2 Sisters Food Group – said the shortage was a “body blow” to the industry.
And supermarket delivery firm Ocado said it had “limited stock” of some frozen items, because of the CO2 shortage.
The Food and Drink Federation, stressed the UK was not going to run out of food, but there would be “major concerns”