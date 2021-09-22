Gas price crisis: Government to pay millions to restart CO2 supplies

From BBC
Shareclose
The government is set to pay out tens of millions of pounds to restart production of carbon dioxide at a key plant in the UK amid fears over food supplies and the nuclear industry.
The government will meet the full operating costs to run CF Industries’ Teesside plant for three weeks.
US-owned CF Industries recently shut two sites that produce 60% of the UK’s commercial carbon dioxide supplies.
The plant in Billingham will need up to three days to start producing new CO2.
Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC that the deal with CF Industries “will be not a loan, it will be a payment to underwrite some of their fixed costs”.
CF Industries had halted two of its fertiliser factories – which produce carbon dioxide as a by-product – because of soaring gas prices.
Farms, food producers and supermarkets have warned that a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to significant disruption to the manufacturer and supply of fresh produce.
The Times also reported that ministers were concerned that the UK may have to close its six advanced gas-cooled nuclear reactors which also use CO2.
The government said it would provide support for CF Fertilisers’ operating costs for three weeks “whilst the CO2 market adapts to global prices”. There will be a cap to the overall cost.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the “exceptional short-term arrangement” would ensure industries that rely on a stable supply of CO2 “have the resources they require to avoid disruption”.
However,