Shea trees are falling fast across Africa, victims of new pressures (commentary)

Across the African savanna belt from Senegal to Ethiopia, threats to shea trees (Vitellaria paradoxa) — the source of shea butter — have become a regional environmental concern. At the local level, land struggles disrupt social ties that have historically determined access to natural resources like shea trees, forests, and arable land. Poor farmers urgently in need of cash are cutting shea trees and reducing the fallow fields where shea regenerates. With the proliferation of shea butter products on beauty aisles globally, the growing threat to shea trees remains little known. Cooking oil, skin moistener, hair conditioner, soap, medicine, and edible fruit are among the many uses of shea (also called karité) in the savanna belt. Rural women collect its nuts and process them to make shea butter, a significant source of income where there are few other options. The shea tree shares field space with staple food crops, providing ecosystem services of erosion control, groundwater recharge, and leaf mulch. Standing over a recently cut shea tree in a village west of Bamako, Mali, Musa Jara responds to my questioning look by saying that in cutting the shea he is asserting his right to the land on which it grows. Cutting (or planting) a tree is a statement of secure land tenure. Yes—It’s against the traditional values and his wives are not happy with the fallen tree. His action, though, is in response to an opportunity to help his family with a one-time sale of land. The scene represents one…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay