Time for humanity to grow up on climate, says PM

It is time for humanity to grow up on climate change, Boris Johnson is expected to say in a speech to the United Nations in New York shortly.
The world is approaching a “critical turning point” and countries must finally take responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting on the planet and ourselves, he will say.
His speech comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.
The PM has used his US visit to push leaders for action on climate change.
Some 100 world leaders are expected to attend the meeting at the UN General Assembly.
Mr Johnson will attempt to strike a humorous note in his speech, saying Kermit the Frog had been wrong when he sang It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green.
There are also expected to be references to Sophocles, the writer of ancient Greek tragedies.
According to the speech released to the media in advance, Mr Johnson will say: “If you imagine [a] million years as the lifespan of an individual human being – about 80 years – then we are now sweet 16.
“We have come to that fateful age when we know roughly how to drive and we know how to unlock the drinks cabinet and to engage in all sorts of activity that is not only potentially embarrassing but also terminal.
“In the words of the Oxford philosopher Toby Ord ‘we