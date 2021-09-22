When a tree falls in the forest, you can still hear the birdsong

On a cold and humid morning in March, two bird surveyors stood in the dim forests of Kenaboi State Park in Malaysia, straining their ears for birdsong. From where they stood, they saw towering rainforest trees and thick undergrowth beside abandoned logging trails. The park, which had been selectively logged almost four decades ago, had had most of its matured trees taken out. Biodiversity had suffered then. But when the surveyors spotted the warm flash of the orange-bellied flowerpecker (Dicaeum trigonostigma), and heard the nasal songs of the little spiderhunter (Arachnothera longirostra), and otherwise recorded more than 1,000 individual birds in their two-month study, they knew the forest was recovering. The Rufous-backed Dwarf-Kingfisher (Ceyx rufidorsa). Image courtesy of Muhammad Syafiq Yahya. Finsch’s Bulbul (Alophoixus finschii). Image courtesy of Muhammad Syafiq Yahya. Such disturbed rainforests are common across Malaysia, where under state law, stretches of once-pristine forest can be marked for timber production, selectively logged, and allowed to recover again. But this approach, though more sustainable than clear-cutting in theory, has seen problems in practice. Once selective logging takes place, production forests are classified as degraded rather than virgin forests, which also makes it more legally permissible for companies to clear and convert their land for other uses. Recovering forests have been cut down to make way for oil palm plantations, agricultural land and commercial tree plantations. Kenaboi State Park, once a production forest but now under protection, is an anomaly, but also a glimpse of the biodiversity Malaysia’s disturbed forests…This article was originally published on Mongabay

