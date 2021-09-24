Bezos, Bloomberg among donors committing $5b to expand protected areas

A group of philanthropic organizations has come together to pledge $5 billion for the creation and expansion of protected areas across the planet, one of the largest private investments ever made for environmental conservation. Over the next decade, the nine organizations will fund the “Protecting Our Planet Challenge” to maintain and grow protected areas, and strengthen Indigenous guardianship of traditional territory. “For our grandchildren and their grandchildren to ha ve the same opportunities we’ve had, for them to inherit a functioning planet, we have to rapidly slow the rate at which our economies are destroying nature,” said Hansjörg Wyss, founder and chairman of the Wyss Foundation, one of the participating organizations. Also donating was the Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Nia Tero, Rainforest Trust, Re:wild, the Arcadia Fund, and the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation. The announcement was made Sept. 22 at the Transformative Action for Nature and People, a U.N. General Assembly event attended in-person and virtually by world leaders and environmental ministers from across the globe, as well as philanthropic groups and representatives of Indigenous communities. The Bezos Earth Fund contributed $1 billion to the challenge as part of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s plan to donate $10 billion to climate-related causes over the next decade. The Rainforest Trust and Wyss Foundation each donated $500 million to the fund. For the Wyss Foundation, it amounts to more than $1 billion in conservation donations over the last three years, part of a long-term, climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

