Causes for celebration, and concern, on World Gorilla Day

September 24 marks World Gorilla Day, set aside to celebrate these threatened giants of the forest as well as to renew calls for action to protect them. All gorilla species and subspecies are either endangered or critically endangered, and face dire pressures including habitat loss, climate change, disease, and poaching. But recent years have seen many conservation wins as well, with estimates for mountain and Grauer's gorilla populations on the upswing. Knowledge about gorillas is always growing, and with it opportunities to improve conservation practices. To mark this year's World Gorilla Day, Mongabay rounds up some of the lessons learned over the past year. Gorillas are indeed susceptible to COVID-19 From the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists anticipated that gorillas and other great apes would be susceptible to the disease. Gorillas share around 98% of their DNA with humans, and are known to be severely affected by human respiratory ailments. The fear was definitively confirmed in January 2021 when gorillas at San Diego Zoo in California tested positive for COVID-19. Other cases later followed at Atlanta Zoo. On the plus side, there have not been any reports of COVID-19 infections in wild populations. Tourism can be a fickle funding source Quick and decisive measures were taken to protect wild gorilla populations from being exposed to COVID-19, with parks across Africa shuttered to tourists and ground patrols restricted. The lack of reported infections indicates that these measures have been successful. But they have come at a cost. In recent…

