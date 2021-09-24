Climate change: Whisper it cautiously… there’s been progress in run up to COP26

From BBC
Shareclose
With just five weeks left until world leaders gather in Glasgow for a critical climate summit, the BBC’s Matt McGrath and Roger Harrabin consider progress made at this week’s UN gathering and the outstanding issues that remain.
Climate change was the dominant theme at this year’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) as countries recognised the seriousness of the global situation.
All across the planet, the hallmarks of rising temperatures are being keenly felt with intense wildfires, storms and floods taking place on scales rarely seen.
Against this backdrop, Boris Johnson told the UN it was “time to grow up” on the climate issue.
The prime minister fought to bring November’s UN climate summit to Britain, and it’s clear he sees himself and the UK as global leaders in tackling this planetary threat.
His bizarre if powerful speech at the UN harnessed the Greek tragedian Sophocles and TV’s Kermit the Frog to accuse some other leaders of behaving like adolescents waiting for someone else to tidy up their mess.
Did it encourage or annoy them? That’s not yet clear.
But how’s Mr Johnson faring with his own policies?
Well, even the most grudging environmentalist would give him high marks for target-setting. The UK pledges to cut 78% of its emissions by 2035 – that’s from a 1990 baseline.
That doesn’t include emissions created abroad in the process of