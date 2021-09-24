Links to coal mining add to Indonesian palm oil sector’s risk for buyers

JAKARTA — Consumer goods behemoths such as Unilever, PepsiCo and Nestlé that buy palm oil from Indonesia may be exposed to the environmental and social fallout from a seemingly unrelated industry there: coal mining. That’s because of the substantial overlap between the mining and palm oil industries, with at least 13 corporate groups having both large mining and palm oil businesses, according to a report by Washington, D.C.-based sustainability risk analysis organization Chain Reaction Research (CRR). It shows that six of the 10 largest oil palm companies in Indonesia also have mining businesses, while five of the 10 largest coal miners in the country also have palm oil businesses. Report co-author Albert ten Kate, a researcher at Amsterdam-based sustainability consultancy Aidenvironment, said the information showing this overlap isn’t readily available to the public, and thus the researchers decided to compile them in the report. He said this situation might be unique to Indonesia and, to some extent, Malaysia. The two Southeast Asian countries produce 85% of the world’s palm oil, a ubiquitous ingredient in processed foods, cosmetics and biodiesel. “For Mid and South America, Africa and Thailand [which grow palm oil], there is no such overlap,” ten Kate told Mongabay. “In Malaysia also less than in Indonesia, yet for example the Sarawak conglomerate Rimbunan Hijau has mining activities.” CRR’s report identifies 13 groups in Indonesia that are heavily invested in both industries as: Sinar Mas (whose palm oil arm is Golden Agri-Resources); Keswick family (Astra Agro Lestari); Harita Group (Bumitama);…This article was originally published on Mongabay

